Armed Service Committee legislation aimed at helping victims of sexual assault

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several U.S. Senators including Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, introduced a bill that would improve the military’s response to sexual assault.

Through the act, Sexual Assault Response Coordinators would have more resources to support sexual assault victims.

It would make the department of defense evaluate options for establishing a military operation specialty for sexual assault response coordinators, across all branches of the military.

The bi-partisan legislation is aimed at securing justice for survivors of assault.

