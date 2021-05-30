WIC’s new income eligibility rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are new income eligibility requirements for the popular food assistance program WIC, but program directors are assuring participants that most of them won’t be affected.

Under the new guidelines, a family of four can make up to $4,086 per month to qualify. This is about $45 more per month than last year. Officials said this kind of increase is standard.

“The adjustments are actually made every year, and those numbers actually help eligibility for a lot of different programs. So Medicaid, snap, any of those benefits. And then WIC would be included in that,” WIC Program Director Amanda Varriano said.

This means a change in eligibility in WIC can affect automatic enrollment in others. About 10,000 North Dakotans participate in WIC.

