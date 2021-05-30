UMary’s Narbuvoll claims 2nd national title with 5K victory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UMary senior distance runner Ida Narbuvoll is once again a national champion as she won the 5,000 meter run on Saturday at the D2 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Narbuvoll shattered both the NCAA championship meet record as well as the school record with a time of 15:37:50.

She previously won the 10,000 meter run title on Thursday, making her the only UMary scholar athlete to win two individual NCAA titles at the same meet.

