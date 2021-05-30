Advertisement

UMary’s Narbuvoll claims 2nd national title with 5K victory

Ida Narbuvoll
Ida Narbuvoll(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UMary senior distance runner Ida Narbuvoll is once again a national champion as she won the 5,000 meter run on Saturday at the D2 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Narbuvoll shattered both the NCAA championship meet record as well as the school record with a time of 15:37:50.

She previously won the 10,000 meter run title on Thursday, making her the only UMary scholar athlete to win two individual NCAA titles at the same meet.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Allen Bull Bear
Police found missing 62-year-old man
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses

Latest News

McClusky High School class ring
Seven year old returns class ring missing for 39 years
Sporting Chance
Mandan business helps Sporting Chance
Century High School
Century girls and boys track and field claim Class A state titles
Minot City Council
Minot leaders discuss local economic development