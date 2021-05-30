Advertisement

Minot leaders discuss local economic development

Minot City Council
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – This past week the Minot City Council held a special meeting to discuss ways to improve economic development.

Minot City Manager Harold Stewart told the council that the city has done a good job creating primary sector jobs, but retail recruitment could use some work.

He said recruitment helps to keep dollars local and improve quality of life.

He also spoke about ways to get more retail businesses in the city.

“One you need to understand their business plan. Two you have to be able to have the data to tell them how you meet that business plan,  and three you need to be in the right place at the right time to have that conversation,” said Stewart.

Stewart also identified a few different economic areas of interest which include Minot Air Force Base, the city’s downtown, and Minot State University.

