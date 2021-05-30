Advertisement

MHA community connects with those struggling with addiction

Recovery on the Plains
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation is reaching out to anyone on a road to recovery to come and receive support from the community.

Anyone facing any form of addiction are invited to attend the first ever For Berthold Recovery on the Plains conference event.

The three-day event will take place from June 11-13 at the MHA Interpretive Center in New Town.

Guests will listen to speakers tell their stories of recovery and hear from tribal leadership.

Topics will include narcotics, alcohol and the “Wellbriety movement.”

In-person registration opens on June 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone interested can find more on the events on the MHA Nation recovery Team’s Facebook page here.

