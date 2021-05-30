Century girls and boys track and field claim Class A state titles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a straight sweep for both the Century boys and girls track and field teams at the state meet on Saturday.

The boys team would clinch their 3rd straight title. Bismarck High would be the runner-up.

Meanwhile the girls team, knocked off defending champion Fargo Davies to claim the title.

It’s their first championship since 2015.

