Century girls and boys track and field claim Class A state titles

Century High School
Century High School(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a straight sweep for both the Century boys and girls track and field teams at the state meet on Saturday.

The boys team would clinch their 3rd straight title. Bismarck High would be the runner-up.

Meanwhile the girls team, knocked off defending champion Fargo Davies to claim the title.

It’s their first championship since 2015.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

