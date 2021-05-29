Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.(Sukhjit Athwal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Bull Bear
Police found missing 62-year-old man
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses
Upcoming deer season
Deer season