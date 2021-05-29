Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros defeated the Aberdeen Wings, 4-2 Friday night, to force a decisive game five Sunday night in Aberdeen, in the first-round series of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Blaine Warnert led the Tauros to victory with a hat trick before Brett Roloson added an empty net goal.

Aberdeen posted a 51-4-0-1 record during the regular season and came into the playoffs as the top seed in the Central Division.

Sunday’s puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

