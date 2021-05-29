Recovery Reinvented to happen in-person Oct. 25

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recovery Reinvented is an event designed to help North Dakotan’s overcome the stigma of addiction.

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the general public to join them for an in-person event on October 25 at the Bismarck Event Center.

First Lady Burgum says the free day-long event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery through sharing stories along with tips on creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community.

Unlike last year, participants will be able to be there in person.

“Masks requirements and social distancing requirements are all changing and so, you know, we announced we’re having Recovery Reinvented before some of those changes, with the hope that we would, you know, we’d all be kind of back to normal, and so it looks like that’s going to be the case,” said First Lady Burgum.

First Lady Burgum said they will follow whatever the COVID guidelines are at the time.

Registration will open at a later date, and event information is available at: Addressing Addiction in North Dakota | Recovery Reinvented

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.