UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power was restored Saturday evening after more than 5,300 homes were without power in Williston. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities senior public relations representative Mark Hanson, MDU crews found a balloon in a high voltage line.

7th Avenue through 28th Avenue West was impacted from about 90 minutes.

Crews inspected and cleared the lines.

