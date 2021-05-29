Advertisement

UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on

Power outage in Williston
Power outage in Williston
By Daniel Burbank and Hayley Boland
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power was restored Saturday evening after more than 5,300 homes were without power in Williston. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities senior public relations representative Mark Hanson, MDU crews found a balloon in a high voltage line.

7th Avenue through 28th Avenue West was impacted from about 90 minutes.

Crews inspected and cleared the lines.

