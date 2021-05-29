Minot Kiwanis, Lynn Aas, John Sinn honored in Senate for 100 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kiwanis Club of Minot and two of its members all celebrated 100 years and were recognized on the U.S. Senate floor this week.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, submitted a statement for the congressional record.

It pays tribute to World War II veterans and long-time members Mr. Lynn Aas and Mr. John Sinn of Minot, as well as the club which he says has greatly helped the Minot community.

“The Kiwanis Club of Minot has helped make my home town, where I grew up, a better place to live, as a former member myself of this organization I deeply appreciate their continued dedication and contributions to the community,” said Hoeven.

The Minot Kiwanis club was founded May 27, 1921.

