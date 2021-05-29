Advertisement

Minot Kiwanis, Lynn Aas, John Sinn honored in Senate for 100 years

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND
Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kiwanis Club of Minot and two of its members all celebrated 100 years and were recognized on the U.S. Senate floor this week.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, submitted a statement for the congressional record.

It pays tribute to World War II  veterans and long-time members Mr. Lynn Aas and Mr. John Sinn of Minot, as well as the club which he says has greatly helped the Minot community.

“The Kiwanis Club of Minot has helped make my home town, where I grew up,  a better place to live, as a former member myself of this organization I deeply appreciate their continued dedication and contributions to the community,” said Hoeven.

The Minot Kiwanis club was founded May 27, 1921.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again
Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
U.S. Customs and Border agents say they have made two large seizures at the Port of Entry in...
Drugs, money seized at Canadian, US border

Latest News

Allen Bull Bear
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
The Minot Minotauros
Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick
Dan's Garden
Bushes after the winter season
Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center
Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center
Grassfires outside Dickinson
Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson