Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inmates in North Dakota were qualified to receive the coronavirus vaccine back in February according to the Department of Health, but not all facilities that housed inmates were offering the vaccine.

Yesterday, the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center held its first vaccination clinic. 16 of 21 Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates who are scheduled to move to the Department of Corrections were vaccinated.

Officials say there has been no coronavirus transmission at the facility since the pandemic began, and while inmates were receptive to initial safety precautions, they had not yet been asking about the vaccine.

“But when we did the DOCR inmates I was very surprised, and pleasantly surprised, that we got 76 percent of them to agree to be vaccinated,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

Leben added that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ties in-person visitation with getting vaccinated.

Officials say they waited to roll out the vaccine because the department has limited medical resources to address any side-effects and short-stay inmates.

“Yesterday vaccination of those inmates was a good test of the system, because we did figure out a few things that we don’t have the capability of that DOCR does,” added Sheriff Leben. The department had to wait for an epinephrine pen to be delivered before vaccinations could begin.

Now the department plans to offer vaccinations to all 260 inmates. After that as individuals arrive, they will have the option to get vaccinated. The department will then add inmate vaccination status to a database to avoid vaccinating them twice if they are released and then return to jail.

24 hours out, Sheriff Leben says there have been no reports of adverse reactions among the inmates who were vaccinated.

