Donating blood while being vaccinated

MINOT, N.D. – The need for blood donations is increasing.

During summer, blood donations typically go down due to donors traveling and not being as available, but that does not stop the need.

Also, with the pandemic winding down, more elective procedures are starting back, further increasing the need for blood.

Many people can donate blood, including those who have had COVID-19 in the past and those who have the vaccine.

“As long as you are symptom free from your vaccine. As long as there’s no rash or reaction at the point of entry or your overall health, you are good to even if you have your vaccine,” said Teresa Johnson with Vitalant.

If you have had your COVID-19 vaccine you cannot donate convalescent plasma.

