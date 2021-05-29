Advertisement

Cycling kicks off for Memorial Day weekend, but bike parts are in short supply

Cycling kicks off for Memorial Day weekend
Cycling kicks off for Memorial Day weekend(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For cyclists, this long weekend marks the start of the summer bike season. It also marks one of the busiest weekends for local bike shops who are prepping bikes for the trails.

Bismarck’s 701 Cycle and Sport managers say the demand has been increasing through the pandemic, but now bike companies are having trouble getting supplies.

“The bike manufacturers themselves are producing frames and have frames ready to go, it’s just a matter of other parts manufacturers, those companies like Shimano and Schwinn- the two big ones, are trying to catch up with everything that went on,” said general manager DJ Kramer.

Some have been waiting since last year to get specific bikes or parts according to bike shop managers.

Kramer adds that for those looking to cycle this weekend, Harmon Lake biking trail now has 4 and a half miles of additional trail and Fort Lincoln put in another section of single-track trail this spring. The latest trail information can be found on the 701 Cycle and Sport website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Bull Bear
Police found missing 62-year-old man
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on

Latest News

Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses
Upcoming deer season
Deer season
Light at the end of the tunnel
Bismarck business openings
Deer
North Dakota deer season
Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on