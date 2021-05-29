Cycling kicks off for Memorial Day weekend, but bike parts are in short supply

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For cyclists, this long weekend marks the start of the summer bike season. It also marks one of the busiest weekends for local bike shops who are prepping bikes for the trails.

Bismarck’s 701 Cycle and Sport managers say the demand has been increasing through the pandemic, but now bike companies are having trouble getting supplies.

“The bike manufacturers themselves are producing frames and have frames ready to go, it’s just a matter of other parts manufacturers, those companies like Shimano and Schwinn- the two big ones, are trying to catch up with everything that went on,” said general manager DJ Kramer.

Some have been waiting since last year to get specific bikes or parts according to bike shop managers.

Kramer adds that for those looking to cycle this weekend, Harmon Lake biking trail now has 4 and a half miles of additional trail and Fort Lincoln put in another section of single-track trail this spring. The latest trail information can be found on the 701 Cycle and Sport website.

