Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Bull Bear
Police found missing 62-year-old man
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Power outage in Williston
UPDATE: Balloon caused power outage to more than 5,300 homes in Williston area; Power back on

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Light at the end of the tunnel
Light at the end of the tunnel for Bismarck businesses
Upcoming deer season
Deer season