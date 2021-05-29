Bushes after the winter season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With no snow this winter some bushes are looking rough. Dan Cashman has the tips on how to fix it.

It’s a much harder winter than we thought a lot of damage is showing up now on ornamental shrubs.

Dwarf Spiera a lot of years we call them cut back shrubs meaning the tops might be dead so you have to cut them back to what’s alive but do that now before all the new growth comes up so it’s easy to clean them up and don’t worry about being really severe really cutting them back because they need a cleaning up job that’s for sure.

Green Ash growing out of this one and Chinese Elm Siberian Elm it’s time to pull them out or cut them off and clean them up.

Also some shrub are slow like Hydrangeas slow leaving up. Don’t give up their coming it takes warm weather and also other shrubs are a little bit slow leaving out and there some damage like on Red Leaf Dogwoods that happen on dry open winter.

The perennials like grasses they are warm season grasses they don’t look good yet they will look better when it’s warmer but if you haven’t cut your grasses back yet cut them back to the ground they’ll come back. Salvia here have been pruned back a little while ago they are coming and blooming now.

Some of the lawns look tough but they are pretty good at bouncing back give them time water them and you might have to do some over seeding if you have some brown bare spots. Just a few tips this week until next time good gardening.

