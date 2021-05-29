Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MISSING PERSON:
Allen Bull Bear
62 years old, Native American Male,
5-6, 175 lbs, Black hair, brown eyes
Bull Bear was last seen in the 200 block of E Arbor Ave around 12:45 PM on May 28, 2021. He suffers from dementia and has short term memory loss. Bull Bear frequents the 100 block of E Bismarck Expressway, the World War Memorial Building and likes to sit in the playground near the zoo.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black veteran’s hat, blue long sleeve jacket with a grey stripe down the arms, black tennis shoes and a watch on his left wrist.
Bull Bear has shoulder length hair, tattoo of an “A” on his left thumb and a scar by the left side of his ear.
