Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MISSING PERSON:

Allen Bull Bear

62 years old, Native American Male,

5-6, 175 lbs, Black hair, brown eyes

Bull Bear was last seen in the 200 block of E Arbor Ave around 12:45 PM on May 28, 2021. He suffers from dementia and has short term memory loss. Bull Bear frequents the 100 block of E Bismarck Expressway, the World War Memorial Building and likes to sit in the playground near the zoo.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black veteran’s hat, blue long sleeve jacket with a grey stripe down the arms, black tennis shoes and a watch on his left wrist.

Bull Bear has shoulder length hair, tattoo of an “A” on his left thumb and a scar by the left side of his ear.

