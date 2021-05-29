BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson

Dickinson rural firefighters have been on stand-by after nearby grassfires outside town.

Agencies are investigating while landowners are hoping for no more.

It’s the North Dakota wind and miles of dry grass that have fifth generation farmer Ben Kuhn and others on their toes.

“It was quite nerve-racking, you always have to be on guard,” said Ben Kuhn, fifth-generation farmer.

Recent grass fires swept across fields south of Dickinson, burning several acres of Kuhn’s land. He says neighbors were worse off, with hay stacks destroyed.

“You might wake up in the morning and you have enough feed for x amount of days, and a fire can sweep through and it’s gone and you don’t know what you’re going to do the next morning,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says it’s the most fires he’s seen in a short period of time.

And its started an investigation among local agencies.

“There’s been quite a few different days that we’ve been dispatched to the same area,” said Jeff Thompson, Dickinson Rural Fire Administrative Chief.

Dickinson’s Rural Fire Administrative Chief says the size of these burns have also called for more back-up.

“We’ve had to call in for more mutual aid as well as help others respond with more mutual aid, just because our normal trucks and our normal staff isn’t enough people or doesn’t have enough capabilities to put the fires out,” said Thompson.

Thompson says although recent rain has allowed them to catch their breath, they’re asking citizens to be vigilant. He says the drought is far from over.

“If you see smoke or you think something is wrong call, 911, let people know,” said Thompson.

Thompson says the department is all volunteer, as many are across North Dakota, with some members who have been involved for as long as 55 years.

