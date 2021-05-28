Williston teachers concerned of negotiation talks as parties make slow progress

WILLISTON, N.D. - Combining Williston District 1 and Williams County District 8 was never going to be easy, but the ongoing teacher negotiations have created yet another obstacle for the new school board. Worried about what decisions may have been made last night, teachers crowded into the district office to attend the latest meeting.

Well over 100 teachers arrived 30 minutes prior to the meeting. The office was overflowing with educators to the point where some watched through the window and their phones.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to this community [as a teacher], one way is showing up here, and that’s why we are here today,” said Williston High history teacher Carly Egge.

Even students were there to show their support.

“I think the teachers deserve a lot more than what they’re getting,” said a freshman Averi Christensen.

Throughout the negotiations, teachers have become concerned with proposals from the school board. Salary pay, reduction in force, and compensation outside of school hours are some of the biggest worries, and association members are hoping to protect what they currently have.

“I’m concerned that our teachers aren’t going to be motivated to continue working if they are not fairly and equitably compensated,” said Williston High School art teacher Caitlin Veitz.

Lead negotiators Matt Liebel and Chris Jundt were able to make some ground, but they still need to come together on some issues.

“WEA represents all teachers, so we are fighting for every single one of them as much as we can,” said Liebel.

“We got a lot of work ahead of us... as we bring these two districts together with what Matt and I hope is the greatest district we can create in the state of North Dakota,” said Jundt.

Educators believe their presence may have played a part in smoother negotiations this week.

“I’m definitely seeing a different Chris Jundt tonight,” said Vietz.

Williston has some of the highest pay for teachers in the state but attracting and retaining educators has been a problem. Both the Williston Education Association and the Board hope an agreed upon compensation package would help alleviate those problems. Until then, teachers here continue to ponder just when an agreement will be reached.

With just five weeks left until the July 1 deadline, both parties are hesitant but hopeful they can come to an agreement. The next meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 6 p.m. and educators will be keeping a close eye on how things proceed.

