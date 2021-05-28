Williston fire chief heading for new opportunity in Florida

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s long-time fire chief is heading off to a new adventure on the Gulf Coast.

Jason Catrambone will become the new fire chief of Escambia County, Florida starting June 14.

Over his seven years as chief, he has revolutionized the department, including building three new stations and adding many full-time personnel. With the progress made, he believes the station is in good hands.

“They’ve worked their way up. When you look at their certifications, level of experience, training, and the volunteers all tied together, it’s one of the best departments in North Dakota,” said Catrambone.

He adds that the city of Williston has treated him and his family well.

“I want to thank everybody for their support and my time here - especially the commission and the employees that have worked for me. A lot of great folks and I’m really happy to have met all of them,” said Catrambone.

He will finish his job at the fire department on June 11. A replacement has not yet been named.

