Williams County Correctional not offering vaccines to Inmates at this time

WILLISTON, N.D. - While many correctional centers in North Dakota are providing the COVID 19 vaccine, the Williams County Correctional Center is not.

Sheriff Verlan Kvande says this is due to the transient nature of the inmates. He worries that inmates who receive the first dose would not be there to take the second. Kvande says they are considering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We started to look down that avenue as far as an option, and of course, at that time, then it got pulled for a short while due to some concerns and now that’s up and operational again, now we are in consideration of moving forward with that Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. We just haven’t done so at this time,” said Kvande.

Kvande says there hasn’t been much demand for the vaccine inside the correctional center.

“It’s definitely in consideration. Some of it we’re going to see where the individuals that are within the facility are at as well, and to date I’ve not received any requests from inmates. I’ve not seen any grievances from inmates,” said Kvande.

Kvande says there haven’t been any known cases inside the prison.

