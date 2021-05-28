Veterans memorial to be dedicated near Tolley

TOLLEY, N.D. – The McKinney Cemetery Association spent two years and about $17,000 adding a new veterans memorial to recognize their local fallen.

The memorial bears a flag, a list of the fallen, and two silent sentries watching over the cemetery. There are spots for more names to be added as time goes by. It will be dedicated on Saturday at 5 p.m. with an honor guard from Minot Air Force Base.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen two years ago, but it happened. Thanks to our charitable gambling and proceeds from them,” Said Martin Irgens, McKinney Cemetery Association.

Irgens’ uncle fought in WWI and is buried in McKinney. He is recognized on the memorial with 53 other county veterans.

