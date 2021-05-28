Advertisement

Trinity wraps up COVID Swab team, reallocates resources to vaccinations

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is also dismantling its swab team after more than a year of service.

They said that the number of people getting tested at the drive-through site dwindled to only a few a day.

Now they will focus their efforts on vaccines.

They said resources for the site will be reallocated and they will now start offering the vaccine at primary care facilities as well.

“We are switching it from a testing strategy to a vaccine strategy where we know we have to vaccinate more people to be able to stop the pandemic, and so we want every opportunity for people to get vaccinated,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

Vice President of the hospital Randy Schwan thanked the team for their work.

Vaccination appointments are available by calling: 701-857-2515.

