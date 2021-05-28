Recent moisture helping crops out of the ground in ND

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. - Moisture hit the ground in the last week across parts of the state, but is it enough for farmers to get going on their fields?

A lot of farmers seeded into dry ground this year, kicking up extra dust along the way.

“For the most part it was pretty dry and now this rain came and made everybody feel a whole lot better about getting the crop up out of the ground so hopefully we’ll get a decent start,” said Carl Zeltinger, Renville Elevator GM/farmer.

The recent moisture is germinating crops that had yet to sprout, as farmers like Amanda Kopp get the last of their crops in the ground.

“It’s kinda patchy out there. Anything that had some moisture where it was seeded has come up, but there are patches in all the fields that haven’t come up yet because it was dry,” said Kopp.

The drought monitor from last month shows extreme drought across most the state. Last week shows an outbreak of exceptional drought, but as of May 25 it dropped to severe drought around Stark and Stutsman Counties in orange on the map.

“In another 10 days or so if we could get another inch of rain it’d be nice, or in a week from now for that matter. Anytime,” said Zeltinger.

The next step for many is watching for the next rain to keep things going.

Here’s a link to the drought map.

