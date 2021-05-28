Advertisement

Prepping the Roosevelt Park Pool

Roosevelt Park Pool
Roosevelt Park Pool(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Park District staff are putting the finishing touches on the Roosevelt Park Pool as they prepare to open next weekend.

Staff were filling the kiddy pool and working on the chemical balance in the water this week as well. checking fittings and making sure everything is safe and ready to go for children to start playing. As this stage the pools are also inspected before they’re allowed to open.

“We’re in the process of doing them right now. We’ve sent in some chemical reports, and so everything’s coming back, and everything’s coming back great. We should be ready to go,” said Ann Nesheim, Recreational Director.

Roosevelt Park Pool opens on June 5.

