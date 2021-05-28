Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents flocked to the Bismarck Planning and Zoning commission meeting Wednesday to discuss the possibility of keeping chickens within city limits.

The proposed change would allow residents to keep hens (not roosters) within city limits in accordance with specific guidelines, including rules that limit breed and quantity.

Advocates for the coops said there were positives to keeping chickens, like sustainability.

“We want to raise chickens just to be able to teach our kids just kind of good animal husbandry, just skillsets they can learn raising different animals,” said Bismarck resident Nick Devraletski at the Planning and Zoning meeting.

Residents hoped the ordinance could be modeled after a similar ordinance that was passed in Mandan in 2019.

Mandan resident Bryan Keidel says he has been taking care of a neighbor’s hens over the past week.

“They are very easy to manage,” Keidel said. “I don’t think every citizen in Bismarck is going to be interested in keeping chickens, but I think those that are and have the space and ability to do so would appreciate being able to do so officially.”

Some, like Bismarck’s animal control officers, were adamant chicken coops would become a nuisance.

“If we allow this, having farm animals in Bismarck, what about goats, what about pigs, anyone can keep on coming up on here bringing these up, I think we are opening a huge door,” said Sgt. Tim Bleth of the Bismarck Police Department.

Commissioners questioned the issues that might arise from allowing this change, like smell and predators, but others say it can be managed.

“With proper maintenance and care of these chickens it can be really well maintained, especially with only four chickens they are really not that smelly,” said Avery Devraletski of Bismarck.

The ordinance change was endorsed by the Planning and Zoning board and will now head to the City Commission meeting for final approval.

