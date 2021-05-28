Advertisement

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College to offer distance learning courses

By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town recently announced that they will offer courses via distance learning

That’s in addition to the college’s current in-person classes.

The Higher Learning Commission approved that policy.

Previously they were only approved to offer in-person courses with a limited number of distance education classes.

They said the change won’t happen immediately and they work the rest of the year to develop those courses.

“Twenty years ago they were trying to get some online programming and some distance learning going. It was more so just a thought and a dream at that time, and so it’s kind of and since making those things a reality,” said NHSC Vice President of Academics Robert Rainbow.

The college said it will start by offering core requirement classes like Science, English and Math.

