North Dakota and Montana Governors urge continuation of meatpacking industry investigation

Meatpacking industry investigation
Meatpacking industry investigation
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) have signed onto a letter urging the Department of Justice to continue investigation into anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry.

The joint letter includes governors from South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Iowa. The DOJ initially launched the investigation into the nation’s four largest meatpackers last May.

The letter says the price of cattle has decreased in recent years, while the price of boxed beef has skyrocketed.

In the letter -- the governors say “Decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near total control over the entire market.”

The governors are also calling for regular updates to the public.

