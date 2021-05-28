Movie theaters are making a comeback as COVID restrictions are being relaxed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Movie theaters across the country are trying to bounce back from the hardship caused by COVID-19.

Many of them had to shut their doors or come up with different ways to offer movies.

Now that more people are vaccinated, and COVID restrictions are lifted, we wondered are people heading back to the theaters?

Well, Grand 22 Theatres manager Russell Fix says the answer is yes.

It’s been a long time since this movie theater was filled with customers, now that COVID restrictions are being relaxed and production companies are releasing new films, it’s hoped that the seats will soon be filled with people going to the cinema.

Whether you’re buying a ticket to see the new crime drama or just getting out the house, the movie theater provides opportunity for many people to sit back and take it easy.

“Well, it’s the big screen and you can sit there, and you don’t have to worry about the phone ringing or stopping or going to the bathroom or whatever. You can just relax,” said Bismarck resident Dewey Oster.

But when COVID-19 hit the theater had to change the customer experience to follow proper guidelines.

“Masks were required and we were also taking temperatures,” said Fix.

Now that the theater has fully opened with restrictions lifted, people are excited to get to do what they love.

“I love the movies. I like the big screen and that type of thing and of course since COVID it’s been questionable, but at least the theater is open now,” said Oster.

Fix says he’s looking forward to busy summer.

“We’ve especially saw it on the weekends and we’re starting to see it more during the week again. People are just excited that there’s actually new product and this summer, pretty much every week there two to three new movies, stuff that should have been playing last year,” said Fix.

Fix says although restrictions have been lifted, they do still have plexiglass at the concession stands and spaced-out movies times to allow for more cleaning in-between showings.

Fix says the most popular movies right now are Mortal Kombat, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles and Godzilla vs. Kong.

