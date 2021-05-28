Morton County Sheriff’s Department implements body cameras

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the beginning of May, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department has been rolling out new technology. They have eight body cameras for deputies to use.

Deputies choose a camera and clip it in before going on a call.

“We have them available for court transports if we needed to, for warrants, and for other civil duties. So, they are available at any time a deputy thinks one might be useful,” said Morton County sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Body cameras record video and audio and allow deputies to playback events. Once recorded the videos cannot be edited.

“A lot of scenes are a dynamic situation, they are fluid, there’s moving parts all around and it is nice to have that way to review exactly what you saw,” said deputy sheriff Chris Tracy.

Deputies can capture more angles with a body cam than with a dash cam.

“Video isn’t the end-all though because there still is that perception of what I perceive versus what the video sees,” added deputy sheriff Tracy.

The department is still ironing out body cam policy, but footage of confidential incidents that involve a medical call or a juvenile will not be released publicly.

Deputies say the cameras will increase efficiency.

“It helps protect the deputy and the suspect or whoever the violator is at that time,” added sheriff Kirchmeier.

The eight cameras and equipment cost $11,000 from the department budget and from donations.

Sheriff Kirchmeier says the department plans to add more cameras so all deputies can use these during service.

