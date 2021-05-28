Minotauros win in 2OT, force game four with Wings

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Minotauros defeated the Aberdeen Wings in double overtime Thursday night, forcing a game four in the best-of-five series in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Tauros Forward Cade Stibbe scored the game winner in the second overtime period.

Aberdeen, who posted a league best 51-4-0-1 record during the regular season, won the first two games of the series, forcing a decisive game three Thursday.

Minot hosts Aberdeen Friday night at the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

