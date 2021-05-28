Minot YWCA planning major announcement in June

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot YWCA has a major announcement about an upcoming development.

The nonprofit is holding an event on June 12 at High Third from 6 to 10 to share its big news with the community.

The event will feature bingo. They will also have bingo cards available online.

“As far as the event goes we are really excited. We want as much of the community and supporters there as possible. The news will be marking a milestone in our history so it is something significant for YWCA Minot and the Minot community,” said YWCA Development Director Allie Walsh.

All proceeds of the event will be put directly into the organization and its programming.

