Industry reacts to a new canola crush plant in Canada

A large plant capable of processing more than one million metric tons of canola per year is coming to the region.(Ceres Global Ag Corp)
By John Salling
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A new canola crushing plant is coming just north of the border.

Canola growers in northwestern North Dakota will have a little more competition for their crops in the next couple years.

“Highest price always buys the canola, but it’s kinda nice to see the competition in the area just for crushing canola. We’ve been a big supporter of ADM in Velva for quite a few years,” said Carl Zeltinger, GM Renville Elevator/farmer.

Ceres Global Ag. Corp CEO Robert Day said the new plant in southern Saskatchewan is expected to crush more than a million metric tons of canola each year with potential for expansion later.

“The biofuel and specifically the renewable diesel industry, and current and growing demand for vegetable oil as feedstock for that industry. That is just making the prospects for oil seed crush much more attractive,” said Day.

Barry Coleman with the Northern Canola Growers Association said the industry started in North Dakota because of a Manitoba plant.

“This certainly will be good news for canola acres in northwest North Dakota where we’ve seen a rapid expansion in the last five years of canola acres in that area,” said Coleman.

Day said the plant is connected to BNSF Railway which gives good access to American, and Canadian producers.

Work on the new plant is set to begin in spring of 2022, they hope to be operational in 2024.

