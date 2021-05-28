Advertisement

Group pushes for universal paid leave to encourage workforce re-entry

Paid family leave
Paid family leave(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – More than two million women left the workforce during the pandemic, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

A health organization said universal paid leave might be able to address that issue.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation said it is working with policymakers to get paid leave to both men and women who work in the state.

Only nine states in the country and Washington, D.C. have universal paid leave laws.

During the pandemic, Congress approved temporary tax credits to encourage more states and employers to offer paid leave, but those credits expire at the end of the summer.

“In North Dakota, more than four times more women were unemployed at the end of 2020 compared to a year earlier so as we continue to think about and plan recovery from COVID-19 making sure we have access to universal paid leave should be at the top of the list,” said Dr. Mona Shah, a senior program officer with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The foundation said paid family leave is linked to reduced infant mortality, healthy child development, and improved mental health for mothers.

