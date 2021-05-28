Finishline Burgers & Brew in Velva named state’s top burger

VELVA, N.D. – A popular bar and eatery in the Star City recently took home the award for best burger in the state.

The North Dakota Beef Commission held the contest and Finishline Burgers and Brew came out on top.

The restaurant and bar opened five years ago and have won local contests before, but never on the state level.

Management thanked guests for their support.

“I’m just extremely thankful, thankful to all our customers thankful for everybody that’s voted for us. It’s an awesome feeling. It’s a pretty humbling feeling,” said Clint Hudkins, Finishline Burgers & Brew LLC owner.

Finishline Burgers & Brew is located on 2 Highway 52 East in Velva.

