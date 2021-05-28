Advertisement

Elgin man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

Samuel Schily
Samuel Schily(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44 -year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday, after a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition in January.

Samuel Schily was sentenced to 19-years in prison with five years of probation for inappropriately touching a minor in May and June of 2019.

Schily is also serving a 14-year sentence for two GSI charges in Grant county from 2019; where he touched another minor victim.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again
Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
U.S. Customs and Border agents say they have made two large seizures at the Port of Entry in...
Drugs, money seized at Canadian, US border

Latest News

Allen Bull Bear
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
The Minot Minotauros
Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick
Dan's Garden
Bushes after the winter season
Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center
Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center
Grassfires outside Dickinson
Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson