Elgin man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELGIN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44 -year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday, after a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition in January.
Samuel Schily was sentenced to 19-years in prison with five years of probation for inappropriately touching a minor in May and June of 2019.
Schily is also serving a 14-year sentence for two GSI charges in Grant county from 2019; where he touched another minor victim.
