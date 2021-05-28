Elgin man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

ELGIN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44 -year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday, after a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition in January.

Samuel Schily was sentenced to 19-years in prison with five years of probation for inappropriately touching a minor in May and June of 2019.

Schily is also serving a 14-year sentence for two GSI charges in Grant county from 2019; where he touched another minor victim.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.