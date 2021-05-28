Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum fully open for summer

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Next time you’re heading west toward Medora, you may want to stop at Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum.

The museum re-opened many of their hands-on activities for kids.

There are still hand sanitizer stations around exhibits and ways to look at the dinos while keeping a safe distance from others.

In a couple weeks a team is going to Montana to dig up two Tyrannosaur skeletons.

The museum’s curator says they will be special for museum guests to view in the future.

“It’s all kind of curled up in the ground and it’s in a really hard rock, but we got it ready to airlift last year and the year before, said Dr. Denver Fowler, Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator. So we are fitting a lifting frame over the top of it, and we’re getting a heavy lifting helicopter this Fall to lift it up and drop it onto a trailer so we can bring it back to the museum.”

Doctor Fowler is from England and says he did his studies in Montana.

He’s been doing work at the museum in Dickinson for several years.

