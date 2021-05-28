Advertisement

Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum fully open for summer

Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum
Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum(kfyr)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Next time you’re heading west toward Medora, you may want to stop at Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum.

The museum re-opened many of their hands-on activities for kids.

There are still hand sanitizer stations around exhibits and ways to look at the dinos while keeping a safe distance from others.

In a couple weeks a team is going to Montana to dig up two Tyrannosaur skeletons.

The museum’s curator says they will be special for museum guests to view in the future.

“It’s all kind of curled up in the ground and it’s in a really hard rock, but we got it ready to airlift last year and the year before, said Dr. Denver Fowler, Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator. So we are fitting a lifting frame over the top of it, and we’re getting a heavy lifting helicopter this Fall to lift it up and drop it onto a trailer so we can bring it back to the museum.”

Doctor Fowler is from England and says he did his studies in Montana.

He’s been doing work at the museum in Dickinson for several years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again
Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
U.S. Customs and Border agents say they have made two large seizures at the Port of Entry in...
Drugs, money seized at Canadian, US border

Latest News

Allen Bull Bear
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
The Minot Minotauros
Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick
Dan's Garden
Bushes after the winter season
Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center
Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center
Grassfires outside Dickinson
Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson