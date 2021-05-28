County by County, May 28, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – With school coming to a close, kids and parents will need some fun activities to keep them busy during the summer. That’s what Your News Leader is looking into for this week’s County by County.

--

Summer is here and the Roosevelt Park Pool is just a few days away from opening day.

The pool will open June 5 at 1:00 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.

Opening day will also feature their new water slides.

Admission is $5 per person and children five and under are free.

--

If you are in the Rugby area and want to get involved in music, you have the chance to learn how to play the ukulele!

The Village Arts Center will be offering lessons every Tuesday starting June 8 through June 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

During the four week class, you will learn basic chords and finger picking.

You have to bring your own ukulele and the class is $50.

The Village Arts Center is located at 402 Second Street SE in Rugby.

To sign up or for more information contact 701-681-1843

--

Lastly, the 45th Annual Walleye Tournament in Devils Lake is just around the corner.

The fishing tournament starts June 25 and wraps up June 27 at Grahams Island State Park.

Registration will be held June 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

A rules meeting will be held right after at 5:00 p.m.

