Advertisement

County by County, May 28, 2021

County By County
County By County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – With school coming to a close, kids and parents will need some fun activities to keep them busy during the summer. That’s what Your News Leader is looking into for this week’s County by County.

--

Summer is here and the Roosevelt Park Pool is just a few days away from opening day.

The pool will open June 5 at 1:00 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.

Opening day will also feature their new water slides.

Admission is $5 per person and children five and under are free.

--

If you are in the Rugby area and want to get involved in music, you have the chance to learn how to play the ukulele!

The Village Arts Center will be offering lessons every Tuesday starting June 8 through June 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

During the four week class, you will learn basic chords and finger picking.

You have to bring your own ukulele and the class is $50.

The Village Arts Center is located at 402 Second Street SE in Rugby.

To sign up or for more information contact 701-681-1843

--

Lastly, the 45th Annual Walleye Tournament in Devils Lake is just around the corner.

The fishing tournament starts June 25 and wraps up June 27 at Grahams Island State Park.

Registration will be held June 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

A rules meeting will be held right after at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again
Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
U.S. Customs and Border agents say they have made two large seizures at the Port of Entry in...
Drugs, money seized at Canadian, US border

Latest News

Allen Bull Bear
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
The Minot Minotauros
Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick
Dan's Garden
Bushes after the winter season
Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center
Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center
Grassfires outside Dickinson
Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson