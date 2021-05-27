Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership at Trinity Hospital is contemplating tightening restrictions in their facilities again.

They said they have seen an increase in hospitalizations and a decrease in people coming to their vaccine clinics.

There are about a dozen patients with COVID in the hospital Thursday which is up two to three times that rate just a few months ago.

The planning and leadership team at Trinity say that trend may mean they need to begin enforcing more restrictions at the hospital.

“We’re getting to a point where we are going to have to restrict again tighter restrictions at the hospital, and while we don’t want to do that if the trend continues that’s what you’ll see is we’ll move it from minimal to restrictions that we are today to a moderate,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

They said the hospital has more younger than older patients, and the average age of the COVID patients is around 57.

Those interested in getting a vaccine through Trinity can call: 701-857-2515.

