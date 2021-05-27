Advertisement

UPDATE; Runaway Jamestown girl found safe

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Arana Farley has been located in Jamestown, N.D., and is safe.

The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Arana Lee Farley is 15 years old and 5′ 3.″ She has brown eyes and a short bluish-green mohawk, with the sides of her head shaved.

Arana was last seen on May 22 and lives in Jamestown. It’s believed she may be headed to the Grand Forks area. If anyone has any information, you can contact the Jamestown Police at 252-2414 or 252-1000.

