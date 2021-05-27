ND Veterans Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony in-person and online

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will be hosting its Memorial Day ceremony in-person and online this year after going strictly virtual last spring.

Staff is encouraging people to come in person, but if you do so, they ask you to bring a lawn chair because their provided seating will be limited.

“That morning at eight o’clock in the morning, we are looking for volunteers to help place flags at every gravesite. They do not have to let us know they’re coming. Please just show up. Dan’s Supermarket will be providing free donuts. So, the first 300 hundred individuals that come to help will get breakfast provided,” said North Dakota Veterans Director cemetery Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

The ceremony will be held on Monday at noon and will be broadcast live on: www.ndguard.nd.gov

