Advertisement

ND Veterans Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony in-person and online

Photo courtesy: North Dakota National Guard
Photo courtesy: North Dakota National Guard(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will be hosting its Memorial Day ceremony in-person and online this year after going strictly virtual last spring.

Staff is encouraging people to come in person, but if you do so, they ask you to bring a lawn chair because their provided seating will be limited.

“That morning at eight o’clock in the morning, we are looking for volunteers to help place flags at every gravesite. They do not have to let us know they’re coming. Please just show up. Dan’s Supermarket will be providing free donuts. So, the first 300 hundred individuals that come to help will get breakfast provided,” said North Dakota Veterans Director cemetery Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

The ceremony will be held on Monday at noon and will be broadcast live on:  www.ndguard.nd.gov

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadline approaching to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans
Trinity Health considering tightening restrictions again
Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school
Chicken
Officials brood over Bismarck chicken ordinance
U.S. Customs and Border agents say they have made two large seizures at the Port of Entry in...
Drugs, money seized at Canadian, US border

Latest News

Allen Bull Bear
Bismarck Police asking for public’s help finding a 62-year-old man
The Minot Minotauros
Tauros force game five with Wings as Warnert notches hat trick
Dan's Garden
Bushes after the winter season
Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center
Inmate coronavirus vaccination begins at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center
Grassfires outside Dickinson
Agencies investigating grassfires outside Dickinson