Main Street Minute: Oishii Ramen arrives in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City is now the home of Oishii Ramen, an authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant.

The name “Oishii” means tasty and delicious in Japanese.

The restaurant serves up ramen made to order and made your way.

One of the owners, Henry Chan, said that each dish is made with soul.

“When you make someone else’s food, you have to consider like you are making the food for your parents. If I make food for my parents, I want it to be the best food. So you have pass down this type of spirit,” said Chan.

The restaurant also offers different types of sea food boils.

In the future, Chan hopes to expand the menu offering more tastes from Japan to the City of Minot.

Oishii Ramen is open every day at 11:00 a.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. except on Sunday, when it closes at 9:30 p.m.

