ASB Innovation Academy Students Plant Trees at Williston Muni

WILLISTON, N.D. - Seventh-graders at Williston’s Innovation Academy spent the day out at the Municipal golf course planting trees.

Through a go fund me project, students raised more than $900, which they used to plant over 200 trees along the course’s golf path.

The idea started with five students who wanted to do something special for their social studies project.

“We wanted to do this for a really long time, and planting trees right now feels incredibly good,” said Kingdom Fallade

“We did it. It feels pretty nice to do something that you really worked hard for,” said Angel Ayon.

They wanted to plant trees to help the environment and combat climate change. It was pretty exciting for them to do it with their classmates.

“It’s relieving. It’s really nice to finally get it done with. It’s been a lot of work to get it done, but it was totally worth it,” said Kayson Jacobs

“I’m really happy to see the whole seventh graders helping out to plant trees,” said Javier Olivarez.

The students say they can’t wait to see the trees grow as they continue their education.

