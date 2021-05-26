Williston Middle School student in custody for bringing firearm to school

WILISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 5/28/2021: Williston police say a 15-year-old Williston Middle School student is in custody and faces charges for bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call around 1:17 P.M. and confirmed they found a gun in the student’s backpack, putting WMS and Bakken Elementary in a lockdown for nearly two hours.

Parents were able to check their child out just after 3 P.M., but only after showing a valid ID.

Police say no one was injured and say there’s no ongoing threat to the students, staff, or the public.

This remains an open investigation.

The Williston Police Department thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the incident.

UPDATE 5/27/2021: Williston Public School Administrators sent an email to Williston Middle School and Bakken Elementary parents today confirming that a gun was found in a middle school student’s backpack.

The email states that authorities were immediately notified, and that the student has been identified and is being held by law enforcement.

They say the schools are still in a hold, meaning no one is allowed into or out of buildings on either campus until police finish their protocol and deem it appropriate to lift.

ORIGINAL STORY: Williston police responded at about 1:17 p.m. to a report of a weapon on Williston Middle School property.

The middle school, as well as Bakken Elementary School, are on lockdown for student and faculty safety as law enforcement investigate on scene.

Police ask the public to stay clear of the area and to be patient as traffic may be congested.

