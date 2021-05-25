New scholarship established in honor of Brandon Thomsen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new scholarship was established in the Bismarck Public School District in honor of Brandon Thomsen.

Previously Brandon’s mom, Becky Bjerklie, went to the board and asked them to save an empty chair for her son at graduation and was disappointed when she found out they weren’t going to save a seat.

Now, BPS superintendent Jason Hornbacher has worked with Bjerklie to establish the Brandon Thomsen Memorial Scholarship within the BPS Foundation in his honor.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to one senior from Century High School.

The recipient will be selected by Brandon’s family and must demonstrate the qualities of compassion, perseverance and a genuine willingness to help make a difference in the lives of those around them.

“This process lays the foundation for our community, that establishes a positive avenue for all families and communities to honor lost loved ones, in a long-standing meaningful manor,” said Hornbacher.

“Now it’s something that have become a legacy of Brandon that will live on for years to come. So, it’s not just graduation, it’s now something people are going to remember him for years and years to come, which is just awesome for us,” said Bjerklie.

The family plans to award the scholarship starting with the class of 2021, so those interested in donating to the scholarship or are interested in applying for the scholarship can do so at: Brandon Thomsen Memorial Scholarship | Bismarck Public School Foundation (bpsfoundation.com)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.