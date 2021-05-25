Gas prices on the rise, impacting summer travel

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakotans have seen an increase in price at the pump and it’s not expected to go down anytime soon. The average price of gas in the state is around $2.84, which is roughly about eight cents higher than last month according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices around this time of year have not been this high since 2018 and much of the oil boom, and driver are noticing.

“Their pretty expensive. Especially compared to last year when they were really cheap but with everything I hear going on with gas and everything. It makes sense why they are going up,” said Jacob Wink, a local driver.

Another driver said these prices are not as bad as they could be.

“I think the highest I’ve ever paid here in Minot was around $3.25 to $3.40 that range, that was the peak of the oil boom,” said Jeremiah Conway, another driver.

A large factor to the price of gas increasing is the recovery of COVID-19.

“Prices have obviously gone up quite a bit since the start of the year. A lot of that has to do with the fact that the nations recovering from COVID-19. Americans are getting out, they are driving more often and that’s pushed the demand for gasoline up,” said Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy.

Causing a potential impact of summer travel.

“I’m definitely not taking road trips like I used too. there was a point when COVID first started prices were plummeting hard and that’s when we were taking road trips, but now that they are on the rise, we are definitely cutting back hard on traveling,” said Conway.

Gas analysts said that if Memorial Day weekend draws in a lot of drivers, the price of gas could go up because the demand is high.

GasBuddy recommends to shop around for your gas and try to go to the cheapest station.

