Click it for Coffee in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police teamed up Monday morning to bring awareness about the importance of seat belts.

Broadway Bean and Bagel hosted “Click it for Coffee” to help improve seat belt usage in the city.

Those who went through the drive-through wearing their seat belt received $1 off their coffee and an additional coupon for next time.

“Putting on that seat belt, even if it’s a short drive is very important just because seat belt usage in North Dakota is lower than then the national average. Trying to get that up and just saving lives out there is the main thing we want to do,” said Kyle Patterson with Vision Zero.

Coffee shop owner Dan Boyce said that on average many of the customers pulling through wear their seat belts but there is always room for improvement.

