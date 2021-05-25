Advertisement

Citizens help firefighters put out garage fire in SW Minot

Minot fire crews were able to knock down a garage fire Sunday, thanks to bystanders who helped...
Minot fire crews were able to knock down a garage fire Sunday, thanks to bystanders who helped contain it with their garden hoses.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews were able to knock down a garage fire Sunday, thanks to bystanders who helped contain it with their garden hoses.

The department said the call came in shortly before 1 p.m. of a fire in the 1500 block of 4th Street SW.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bystanders spraying water on the garage and a nearby trash bin.

Investigators said the fire was caused by charcoal ashes used the day before that were disposed of in the trash bin.

The department reminds residents to make sure items like charcoal are completely burned out before disposing of them.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Farrell
Bismarck sign holder advertises furniture store with smiles and quirky suits
Fargo parking lot
One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction
Chaz Jacob Beyers
Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

Latest News

Old Red Trail Rummage Sale
Old Red Trail Rummage Sale
T-shirt scarves
Crafting with Michaels
Mindful Summer for Kids
Mindful Summer for Kids
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Summer Looks
Summer Looks