Citizens help firefighters put out garage fire in SW Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews were able to knock down a garage fire Sunday, thanks to bystanders who helped contain it with their garden hoses.

The department said the call came in shortly before 1 p.m. of a fire in the 1500 block of 4th Street SW.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bystanders spraying water on the garage and a nearby trash bin.

Investigators said the fire was caused by charcoal ashes used the day before that were disposed of in the trash bin.

The department reminds residents to make sure items like charcoal are completely burned out before disposing of them.

