Advertisement

Amtrak’s Empire Builder resumes full service Monday

Amtrak's Empire Builder, which cuts across the state of North Dakota, resumed full daily...
Amtrak's Empire Builder, which cuts across the state of North Dakota, resumed full daily service Monday.(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some good news for travelers who use Amtrak—the Empire Builder, which cuts across the state of North Dakota, resumed full daily service Monday.

Amtrak made cuts to routes over the past year, amid steep drops in ridership and health concerns with traveling by train.

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Seattle and back.

It has several stops in North Dakota, including Rugby, Minot, Stanley, and Williston.

Related content:

Empire Builder schedule

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Farrell
Bismarck sign holder advertises furniture store with smiles and quirky suits
Fargo parking lot
One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Dakota Zoo penguin enclosure
Penguins coming to Bismarck, enclosure under construction
Chaz Jacob Beyers
Dickinson man assaults police officer Sunday morning

Latest News

Old Red Trail Rummage Sale
Old Red Trail Rummage Sale
T-shirt scarves
Crafting with Michaels
Mindful Summer for Kids
Mindful Summer for Kids
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Vows & Veils Bridal Experience
Summer Looks
Summer Looks