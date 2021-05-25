Amtrak’s Empire Builder resumes full service Monday

MINOT, N.D. – Some good news for travelers who use Amtrak—the Empire Builder, which cuts across the state of North Dakota, resumed full daily service Monday.

Amtrak made cuts to routes over the past year, amid steep drops in ridership and health concerns with traveling by train.

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Seattle and back.

It has several stops in North Dakota, including Rugby, Minot, Stanley, and Williston.

