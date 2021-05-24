Sunflower prices highest since 2012

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dry spring has meant farmers have been able to get into the field earlier than usual.

In fact, sunflower planting in North Dakota is about a week ahead of last year.

National Sunflower Association Executive Director John Sandbakken, says sunflower acres were predicted to be down in the Dakotas this year, but says some producers are adding acres because of the drought; sunflowers are a more drought tolerant crop than many others.

High crop prices are also influencing growers.

“Sunflower prices are at a nine year high,” said Sandbakken. “We have not seen this price level since 2012. And when you look at new crop prices, oils are at $27-$28 and confections are $32 and higher. So, there are some very attractive prices out there.”

Sandbakken says it’s not too late to plant sunflowers. He says many who have had other crops fail may want to consider replanting those fields with sunflowers.

Growers can still get full crop insurance coverage on sunflowers through June 10 in northern North Dakota and June 15 in the southern part of the state. South Dakota growers have until June 15 and June 20.

